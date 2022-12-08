LeAnn Rimes Cancels Multiple Shows Due To Bleeding Vocal Cords

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist LeAnn Rimes announced the cancellation of multiple performances this weekend due to “a bleed” on her vocal cords.

Rimes broke the news to fans in a handwritten note posted as an image to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she wrote.

“While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!” she added.

“I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon,” Rimes concluded.

Affected shows include Rimes’ December 9th performance at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, which has been pushed back to September 23, 2023, and her December 10th show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which is now scheduled for April 8, 2023.