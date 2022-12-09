The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Radio Host And Programmer Scott Shannon

Listen to how legendary deejay and program director Scott Shannon ran away from home, got drafted, and ended up creating the Morning Zoo and building WHTZ into the #1 radio station in New York. Scott is a music lover who is a natural raconteur, you’ll love hearing his story.
