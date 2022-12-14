Adam Sandler To Be Honored With The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Kennedy Center announced that comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be the recipient of the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter about this year’s recipient. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”

Sandler will be presented with the honor during a gala at the Kennedy Center on March 19th, 2023. Along with Sandler, the Kennedy Center promises the event will feature some of the “biggest names in comedy” but has yet to provide additional details on the lineup.

“Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. We are looking forward to celebrating his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy and provide all the laughs,” Rutter added.

As a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Sandler will receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain sculpted by the noted artist Karl Gerhardt (1853–1940).

Named after the pen name of famed American author Samuel Clemens, the honor was first bestowed on Richard Pryor during the first annual Kennedy Center Celebration of American Humor in 1998.

Since then, recipients have included Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Bill Murray, Steve Martin, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, and Eddie Murphy, among others.