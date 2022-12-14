OVG’s Acrisure Arena Officially Opens Its Doors In Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Acrisure Arena, Oak View Group’s new sports and entertainment venue in Palm Springs, officially opened its doors on Wednesday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event featured stakeholders from arena developer Oak View Group, as well as the venue’s naming rights partner, Acrisure; H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation; Acrisure Arena; the Coachella Valley Firebirds; and Seattle Kraken.

Speakers on hand for the event included OVG chairman and CEO Tim Leiweke, OVG co-founder Irving Azoff, along with Shelli Azoff; John Bolton, senior vice president of entertainment of Oak View Group, and general manager, Acrisure Arena; Greg Williams, among numerous others.

“This dream started five years ago and it’s very rewarding to finally share this building with the Valley community. Acrisure Arena represents Oak View Group’s sixth arena and I’d like to thank all of our partners for believing in our community, project, and vision, as well as our team for a job well done,” stated Tim Leiweke.

“For Tim and me, this just isn’t just another building because we’re proud residents of Coachella Valley, and this wouldn’t have happened had we not experienced life here in the Valley and what it all means to the community. Similar sized markets across the country simply don’t have opportunities like Palm Springs and we are proud to bring this state-of-the-art venue to fans in the Coachella Valley,” added Irving Azoff.

The 11,000-capacity arena will serve as the home ice for the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The venue will also host concerts and other live events, starting with an inaugural performance by comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle on December 14th.

The first concert will take place on December 15th when the Doobie Brothers take the stage and other upcoming shows announced for the Acrisure Arena include Latin Grammy winners Grupo Firme on December 16th and Maroon 5, who will perform at the arena on New Year’s Eve.