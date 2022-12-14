Iron Man, Carrie, The Little Mermaid Among The Movies Added To The National Film Registry

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The United States Library of Congress announced the addition of 25 influential motion pictures that will be added to the Library’s National Film Registry.

Selected for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance, the latest round of films includes titles such as ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Hairspray,’ ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Carrie’ ‘House Party’ and ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ among others.

The oldest title to be added this year dates back to a 1898 film of the “Mardi Gras Carnival” parade in New Orleans which was previously thought to be lost to time but was rediscovered in a museum in the Netherlands.

The most recent title to join the Registry is the 2011 coming of age drama “Pariah,” directed by Dee Rees.

Other films included in this year’s list are Cab Calloway Home Movies, a collection of personal moments of the home life of the late big band icon, captured on 16mm film by Calloway’s wife Nuffie, and Mingus, a raw portrait of the legendary composer and bassist Charles Mingus

“Films have become absolutely central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “We’re grateful to the entire film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress to ensure these films are preserved for the future.”

The full list of motion pictures added to the National Film Registry.

Mardi Gras Carnival (1898)

Cab Calloway Home Movies (1948-1951)

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)

Charade (1963)

Scorpio Rising (1963)

Behind Every Good Man (1967)

Titicut Follies (1967)

Mingus (1968)

Manzanar (1971)

Betty Tells Her Story (1972)

Super Fly (1972)

Attica (1974)

Carrie (1976)

Union Maids (1976)

Word is Out: Stories of Our Lives (1977)

Bush Mama (1979)

The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (1982)

Itam Hakim, Hopiit (1984)

Hairspray (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Tongues Untied (1989)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

House Party (1990)

Iron Man (2008)

Pariah (2011)

