Tempelhof Sounds 2023 Canceled Due To Refugee Crisis

BERLIN Hamburg-based concert promoter FKP Scorpio revealed that after a successful debut in 2022, the Tempelhof Sounds music festival will be forced to take a hiatus in 2023 due to the refugee crisis in Germany.

According to FKP Scorpio, noise restrictions prevent them from hosting the festival at Berlin’s historic Tempelhof Airport, where the festival grounds are adjacent to areas of the facility that are being used to house refugees from the war in Ukraine.

“The recent decision by the Berlin Senate to increase the number of emergency shelters means that, in addition to a change in the spatial layout for the placement and design of the festival grounds, there are also new requirements for noise protection, which of course applies to these people just as it does to all other residents. For us, this means that a successful approval process for our festival is unfortunately impossible under these new circumstances,” FKP Scorpio said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

“Apart from that, we also consider it humanly imperative to show consideration in this exceptional situation to ensure that people who need refuge are not adversely affected under any circumstances,” the statement continued.

Organizers pledged that the Tempelhof Sounds will return in 2024 and that planning for the event will begin shortly.

While the festival is not taking place next year, FKP Scorpio isnt’ content to let the brand lay fallow in 2023 and announced plans for a one-night event dubbed Tempelhof Sounds Presents.

Set for Berlin’s Waldbühne on June 2nd, Tempelhof Sounds Presents will feature performances by rock icons Bon Iver, Swedish electro-pop artist Fever Ray, and indie rocker Holly Humberstone.

Tickets for “Tempelhof Sounds Presents” are available from 75 euros plus fees at tempelhofsounds.berlin, fkpscorpio.com and eventim.de.