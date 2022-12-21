Cole Swindell, Chris Stapleton And Lionel Richie Among The Headliners For Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Luke Bryan revealed the full lineup for Crash My Playa, his destination concert vacation in Southern Mexico.

Set for January 19 – 22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancún, Crash My Playa will feature four nights of music with a roster of headliners that includes Byran, Cole Swindell, and Chris Stapleton.

Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen have also been announced as performers and join a list of previously announced artists on the lineup that includes Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott and DJ Rock.

Kendell Marvel will bring his “Honky Tonk Experience” late-night performance back for 2023. Bryan also revealed that Lionel Richie will take a break from his American Idol duties to perform with Bryan on the final night of Crash My Playa and Dustin Lynch will host a special edition of his pool party events.

