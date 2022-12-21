Bandsintown Shares 2022 High Notes: Concert Fans Traveled 2.67 Billion Miles

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown has released its inaugural 2022 High Notes, a Spotify Wrapped-like live music year in review for both artists and fans.

Bandsintown’s 75 million registered fans and 570,000 registered artists were sent a personalized year-end recap highlighting how the live music preferences and milestones in 2022.

Fans proved their commitment to live music by following new artists, from their favorite local bands to global superstars, 205.3 million times and traveling a combined 2.67 billion miles to shows in 2022.

London has the most active concertgoers, followed by New York, Nashville, Paris, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Denver, and San Francisco.