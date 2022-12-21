AEG Owned AXS Ticketing To Launch In the Land Down Under

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – The AXS ticketing platform, owned by US music industry giant AEG Presents, is set to open an Australian office in 2023. The office gives AEG a ticketing sector that can link with its AEG Ogden venues, including Qudos Bank Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Suncorp Stadium, and more.

The Australian reports AXS Chief Executive Bryan Perez wants to settle in the land down under as part of their global expansion.

AXS’s entry into the market will no doubt be a concern for the current ticketing “go-to,” Ticketek and Ticketmaster (TM), who have traditionally handled the venues mentioned above.

It comes after years of consolidation in the promoter space as the likes of Frontier, Dainty, Secret Sounds, MJR, and many more have been aligned to form the big three — not unlike what has happened with record labels arranging around Sony, Universal and Warner.

AXS, founded in 2011, falls under one of the largest live music businesses in the world, behind Live Nation and its TM operation, which has seen its fair share of “issues” lately – especially with the Taylor Swift ERAS tour TM platform collapse, not to mention the astronomical prices of tickets for the ordinary fan these days.