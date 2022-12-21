Afroman Announces Bid for 2024 Presidential Run

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Afroman has announced he’s running for the most powerful position in the world – President of the United States (POTUS) in 2024.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 20) to officially announce his bid for the POTUS, posting a picture of himself standing in front of the US flag with his hand over his heart. (and a marijuana ring on his finger)

Notable quotes from his message include, “Inflation is out of control. The economy is in shambles. The housing market is staggering. Politicians are corrupt. Bad apples are allowed to remain in law enforcement amongst our noble and brave officers.

“We need a candidate that is truly elected by the people and for the people. We need a man that can step up and lead with a firm hand. The people are starved for a Commander in Chief, that leads from a place of love and not hate. In these dark times, we need a leader that truly embodies the American dream.”

Afroman isn’t the only rapper running in 2024, with Kanye West launching his presidential campaign last month with the help of numerous right-wing politicians and Donald Trump.

Ye previously ran for president in 2020 but conceded after receiving around 70,000 votes across 12 states following a disastrous campaign colored by allegations of fraud and him being a puppet for the red party.