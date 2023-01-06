Grammy Winning Recording Engineer, Mark Capps Shot and Killed by a SWAT Team Member

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – A Grammy-winning recording engineer who has been a part of the Music City’s music scene for over three decades was shot and killed by police in Nashville on Thursday (January 6). Variety reports he was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway after an incident where Mark Cappsc 43, allegedly held his wife and adult stepdaughter captive at gunpoint.

Capps was part of a family that is well-known in Nashville; he was the son of session player, Grand Ole Opry guitarist and Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps, who died in 2020. The fatal shooting of Capps comes just two days after his brother Jeffery died, as indicated on his social media.

Thursday night, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department posted body-camera footage of the shooting. Capps’ actions at the time he was shot are difficult to make out in the video footage. A still photo included in the police department’s video shows the gun police say he was holding when he was shot.

Capps was wanted on aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping warrants at the time of his death. Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters that Capps brought his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter into their family room at gunpoint at approximately 3 am and “told them if they called someone, he would kill them. They were extremely frightened by him and his actions toward them in not letting them leave.”

After he fell asleep around dawn, police said, the two women escaped and went to the Hermitage precinct to file a report. The SWAT team confronted and killed him shortly after the warrants were issued at 1:55 pm. Officer Kendall Coon has been identified as the officer who fired the fatal shot. He has been with Metro Police for 14 years.

On Capps’ website it says, since 1987, he has worked with country and gospel artists including Alabama, the Chicks, Neil Diamond, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Brooks & Dunn, Barry Manilow, Chris Young, Aaron Tippin, Conway Twitty, among others.

The RIAA’s website shows he picked up a Grammy for best polka album four years in a row, from 2005 through 2008, working with the group Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.

“Just after the arrest warrants were issued, SWAT was preparing in the event he barricaded himself inside,” Aaron told reporters, per News Channel 5. “He came to the door with a gun in hand. At that point, he was fatally shot. We have since learned there were cameras monitoring the outside of the home. He may have well seen them outside the residence. They were in SWAT gear and clearly marked to him as members of the police department.”

The video clip below (age-restricted) shows an officer standing outside a glass screen door, and the inside door opening, revealing a figure appearing to be in pajamas. The officer yells “Show me your hands!” just before opening fire, then repeats the warning upon opening the shattered door. The newscaster stated there will be an investigation to confirm that officers acted properly.

The newscaster (Aaron) states in the YouTube video that Capps’ wife and stepdaughter told officers not only that he had threatened to kill them, but that he had said he would shoot police, as well, if they turned up.