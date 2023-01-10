Sony Music and Todd Moscowitz Launch ‘Santa Anna’ – A New Artist & Label Services Company

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and the Founder and CEO of Alamo Records, Todd Moscowitz, announced the launch of Santa Anna – a new artist and label services company.

A press release from SME says Santa Anna “will support entrepreneurs and assist artists in maximizing their creative potential and building their businesses.”

In 2021, SME bought a majority stake in Alamo Records for nine figures. The deal came in the same period that saw SME acquire Kobalt’s AWAL in a $430 million deal. Moscowitz founded Alamo in 2016 after leaving 300 Entertainment. Alamo was pivotal in the careers of blackbear, Lil Durk, and Rod Wave. Other artists signed to the label include Lil Gotit, Smokepurpp, Yung Mal, and more.

Santa Anna will be based in New York City and led by former Geffen Records GM – Lee L’Heureux. In addition, L’Heureux has also been named President of Alamo Records, reporting to Moscowitz. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of Rhythm, Urban and Hip-Hop promotion at Warner Records, working with Andra Day, Lil Pump and more – earning him a spot on Billboard’s Hip-Hop Power Players list.

L’Heureux will work alongside Moscowitz and Alamo Records’ Chief Operating Officer, Juliette Jones, to support all operations, artist signings, marketing, and business partnerships for the new company.

In making the announcement, Moscowitz said: “I’m excited for Lee to join the team and leverage his experience to create new opportunities for Alamo as well as launch the start of what will be an incredible journey for Santa Anna.”

L’Heureux added: “I’m honored for the opportunity and look forward to taking Alamo to the next level and carving out a path for Santa Anna.”