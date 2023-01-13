Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks To Perform Together At M&T Bank Stadium In October

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) — wo Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel – are set for an unusual double headlining concert at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

The show, which is set for October 7th, 2023, will mark the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in Maryland.

The show was announced during a press conference that featured Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, as well as representatives from Live Nation and Maryland Stadium Authority.

“I think it goes without saying that making Baltimore one of a few stops for these two legends speaks volumes about Baltimore being a city that people want to visit and solidifies us as an entertainment destination.,” Mayor Scott said during the event.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.