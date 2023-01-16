SGC Entertainment Seeks To Bring The Woodstock Festival Brand To South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Woodstock, the legendary music festival brand, will be revived for a new event in South Korea.

According to the Korea Herald, the festival will take place on July 29 & 30 at the Hantangang River Geopark complex, in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province and will be set to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice agreement.

The festival is being produced by SGC Entertainment, who in a press conference, said they have secured an agreement with the Woodstock Music and Art Fair to bring the festival to South Korea.

Details about the lineup have yet to be revealed but SGC Entertainment said they anticipate the bill to include at least 30 artists.

A previous attempt to bring the Woodstock brand to South Korea in 2010 fizzled over copyright and booking issues, the Korea JoongAng Daily reported.