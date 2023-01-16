Billy Joel Pays Tribute To Jeff Beck During His MSG Show

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Billy Joel honored the late, great guitar legend Jeff Beck with not one but two tributes during his performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

For the tribute, Joel covered the Curtis Mayfield hit “People Get Ready,” which Beck memorably covered with Rod Stewart in 1985.

He also performed a cover of the piano heavy “Going Down,” a song that was originally by the Alabama State Troupers, which the Jeff Beck Group covered on their eponymously named third and final studio album in 1972.

“He was the best,” Joel told the audience during the show, noting that he “couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff.”

Beck died on January 10th at the age of 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis.