Noted Televison And Music Video Director Bruce Gowers, Dead At 82

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) — Bruce Gowers, an award-winning film and television producer and director, whose work included seminal videos for artists such as Queen, Rush, and Michael Jackson has died. He was 82.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Gowers died January 15th in Santa Monica from an acute respiratory infection.

Gowers was one of the most recognized music video directors in the industry, Gowers directed more than 350 music videos and live concert specials for a wide range of artists, from Queen and the Bee Gees to Justin Timberlake, and the Rolling Stones.

Gowers video for “Bohemian Rhapsody”, which depicted four members of the group singing in harmony while lit from above, helped to establish the use of music videos as a key promotional tool for the music industry during the 1980s and 1990s.

Born in the UK, Gowers learned his trade from the BBC before relocating to the U.S. in the 1970s where he became a fixture in the American television industry.

In addition to music videos, his numerous directing credits include 9 seasons of American Idol, 2007’s Live Earth: The Concerts for a Climate in Crisis, the Billboard Music Awards from 1995 to 2006, and President Bill Clinton’s Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

His accolades include a Grammy for the video for Huey Lewis & The News’ hit “The Heart Of Rock ‘n’ Roll”; 3 Emmy Awards, a DGA Award, multiple Ace and Monitor Awards, ViRA Award, an NAACP Image Award, Golden Harp Award, 3 Parents Choice Awards and 5 National Parenting Publications Association Awards, among others.

A memorial service is currently being planned. In lieu of flowers, his family asked that donations in his name are made to World Central Kitchen and/or Southern California Bulldog Rescue.