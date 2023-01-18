Lighting In A Bottle Reveals The Lineup For Their 20th Anniversary

BUENA VISTA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Lightning In A Bottle music festival revealed the lineup for the 20th anniversary of the event with headliners that include Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Zhu, and 007 Shake, among others.

Set for Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-29) at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area in Southern California, the festival will feature multiple stages of music, with the Lightning and Woogie stages making their return in 2023, along with the Thunder Stage, which will feature a brand new design for the festival’s 20th anniversary.

The 2023 lineup also includes Liquid Stranger, LSDream, TOKiMONSTA, The Glitch Mob, Tale of Us, Diplo, Purple Disco Machine, Ben Böhmer, Phantogram, Tobe Nwigwe, Caribou, LTJ Bukem w/ Armanni, MEUTE, Deathpact, The Polish Ambassador, The Floozies, Stephan Bodzin (Live), BLOND:ISH, Giorgia Angiuli, and LP Giobbi, among numerous others.

Additionally, the festival will debut the brand new Grand Artique stage this year, which will draw design inspiration from the Wild West and feature a range of unconventional programing with what festival organizers promise will be an “Americano twist.”

For 2023, the festival will also feature The Compass, which will host a range of educational and cause-driven discussions and activities; the interactive townscape of Bark Kitten, the Jive Joint, Unicorn Palace, The Mixtape, the Rink-a-Dink Roller Rink, and Big Leroy’s Karaoke, among other fan-facing production elements.

Tickets for the fest are on sale now with 5-day GA passes starting at $439.

For more information, check them out online at: https://www.libfestival.org/