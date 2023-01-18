Screaming Trees Bassist Van Conner, Dead At 55

(CelebrityAccess) — Van Conner, best known as the bassist and songwriter for the pioneering grunge band Screaming Trees has died. He was 55.

His death was announced by his former bandmate and brother, Gary Lee Conner, via social media.

“Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55 It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever,” Conner wrote.

Van Connor and his brother joined Mark Lanegan and Mark Pickerel to form the Screaming Trees while still in high school in Ellensburg, a small town in rural Washington State.

The band released their full-length debut album, Clairvoyance, in 1986 and helped to shape the nascent Seattle Grunge sound with hits such as “Nearly Lost You” and “All I Know.”

Conner played on seven albums with the Screaming Trees before the band parted ways in 2000.

After the band split, Conner continued to write, produce and record music with multiple other groups, including Dinosaur Jr. He also formed several groups, including Solomon Grundy, Gardener, and Musk Ox.