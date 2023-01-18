The Cheat Code Episode 43: Motion Can’t Be Stopped

Our hosts sit down and discuss various topics on this episode of The Cheat Code. “Motion Can’t Be Stopped” Wendy shares how artists can make themselves a focus for their label, Rari asks the question of the day, and Kingpin shares his two cents on the day’s topics.

Join our goats every Wednesday for a new episode of the Industry’s #1 Podcast, “The Cheat Code.” Got any questions you want to ask our hosts, or are interested in submitting a topic for discussion, contact getthecheatcode@gmail.com Tap in with “The Cheat Code” below, and please don’t forget to Like, Comment and Share. And oh yeah, please turn on our notifications. Add @GetTheCheatCode New episodes every Wednesday on your favorite streaming platform. Remember to turn on our post notifications to stay updated with our Crew.