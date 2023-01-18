Gary McAneney Named CFO At UBS Arena At Belmont Park

ELMONT, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced the appointment of Gary McAneney as senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer (CFO) of UBS Arena At Belmont Park.

McAneney, who will be based in the Mid-Atlantic region, will assume his new duties at the arena effective immediately, reporting to Francesca Bodie, president of business development for OVG, and Kim Stone, president of UBS Arena and executive vice president of OVG East Coast.

He most recently served as senior vice president of finance and global solutions at ASM Global, a post he held since 2019. During his tenure at ASM, McAneney was tasked with growing revenue at 330+ ASM Global venues worldwide and was instrumental in developing programs that enhance venue contribution margin in areas such as event income, food and beverage, and sponsorships, OVG said.

McAneney also toiled for 20 years at SMG, where he rose to the role of senior vice president of finance, overseeing financial and accounting reporting for all of SMG’s operating contracts including Mercedes Benz Superdome (New Orleans), NRG Stadium (Houston), Soldier Field (Chicago), U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis), and Moscone Center (San Francisco).

The arena, which serves as the home ice for the New York Islanders, opened in 2021 after a two-year build-out that was interrupted during the coronavirus pandemic.

“OVG has experienced unmatched industry growth over the last year, and Gary’s bold leadership and dynamic experience will be instrumental as we continue to steam ahead. We look forward to having him aboard,” said Bodie.

“I’m excited to join the world-class team at Oak View Group, and for the opportunity to work with the most progressive and dynamic company in our industry. The quality of leadership and vision within OVG is unparalleled,” said McAneney. “Just like with many other OVG venues, UBS Arena rewrote the story on combining top-shelf amenities with music and professional hockey in New York and I’m delighted to be a part of the venue’s next chapter.”