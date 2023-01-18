Toronto’s TD Music Hall To Debut In February

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall announced the opening date of TD Music Hall, a new state-of-the-art performance space in Toronto’s Allied Music Center.

Located on the fourth floor of the new Allied Music Centre building, and connected to historic Massey Hall, the 500-capacity TD Music Hall features an immersive audio system, state-of-the-art lighting, rigging and video systems.

The TD Music Hall also offers integrated audio and video recording capabilities and was built with design input from KPMB Architects, Charcoal Blue, Engineering Harmonics and Imagine Sound.

The 500-capacity concert venue will debut on February 10th with a performance by The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red), who will bring their blend of live music and visuals to the TD Music Hall.

Other artists announced for the venue’s opening month include Toronto R&B artist, Dylan Sinclair, who is lined up for a three-night run on February 14,15 and 16.

Along with music, TD Music Hall will also provide a space for community partnerships with cultural organizations and events including International Indigenous Music Summit, Honey Jam, TD Toronto Jazz Festival, Lula Music and Arts Centre, Lulaworld Festival, Small World Music.

“TD Music Hall represents the future of Toronto’s music scene. Purpose-built for incredible sound with modern amenities for fans and artists alike,” said Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, Allied Music Centre. “This brand new venue is a gift to music fans, much like Massey Hall when it first opened its doors in 1894.”