Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne Among The Class Of 2023 For The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A group of iconic songwriters, including Sade (Sade Adu), Glen Ballard, Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr., Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose have been announced as the latest inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter. We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world,” stated Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers.

The 2023 class will be inducted during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 15th. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

Key songs in each 2023 inductees catalog include:

Sade Adu p/k/a Sade:

* Smooth Operator * No Ordinary Love * The Sweetest Taboo * By Your Side * Is It A Crime

Glen Ballard:

* Man In The Mirror * You Oughta Know * Hold On * The Voice Within * The Space Between

Calvin Broadus Jr. p/k/a Snoop Dogg:

* Drop It Like It’s Hot * Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang * Young, Wild & Free * Gin & Juice * Next Episode

Gloria Estefan:

* Anything For You * Don’t Wanna Lose You * Words Get In The Way * Rhythm Is Gonna Get You * Let’s Get Loud

Jeff Lynne:

* Mr. Blue Sky * Don’t Bring Me Down * Evil Woman * Livin’ Thing * Telephone Line

Teddy Riley:

* Make It Last Forever * I Want Her * Just Got Paid * I Like * My Prerogative

Liz Rose:

* You Belong With Me * Crazy Girl * Girl Crush * All Too Well * White Horse