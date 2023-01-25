The Cruel World Festival Returns For 2023 With Siouxsie (Formerly of The Banshees) & Iggy Pop Set To Headline

PASADENA (CelebrityAccess) – The Cruel World Festival, presented by Goldenvoice – announced its 2023 lineup this week as the music festival plans its return to the Brookside at the Rose Bowl on May 20.

Siouxsie will play her first North American date in over a decade. The former frontwoman for The Banshees will headline the festival along with Iggy Pop. Also scheduled are Echo & The Bunnymen, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, and more. It will also mark Love and Rockets’ first performance since 2008.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (January 27) and fans can register now for access to passes. Festivalgoers can also take advantage of several new pass options, including general admission (GA+) passes with dedicated entry lanes, quick merchandise access, and GA+ lounges, as well as VIP options. The Clubhouse at Brookside pass offers a luxurious festival experience, with access to a centrally located, air-conditioned area with views of the festival grounds, as well as exclusive access to upfront viewing areas at both stages.