+1 Records Announces Partnership With Exceleration Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Indie label +1 Records has announced a global partnership with Exceleration Music, dedicated to enhancing the future of indie music. The deal will see Exceleration invest in the label and provide operational support.

Co-founder and CEO Jonny Kaps will lead +1 Records into the future and artists will continue to have the personal support of the label’s dedicated team. +1 Records co-founder Nat Hays Boas has exited to pursue other opportunities as the company embarks on this new chapter.

New music from Rejjie Snow, Nate Husser, Lo Village, and Anna Shoemaker will be among the first releases powered by the new partnership. Since launching with breakthrough releases from The Heavy, the label has a diverse roster of artists from all over the world across multiple genres.

The strategic partnership is the latest in a series of significant deals for Exceleration, which has also partnered with notable labels Mom+Pop Music, Kill Rock Stars, Heroic Music Group, and others over the past year.

Kaps says, “+1 Records has always been different. We are an independent record label that comes from a management perspective, specializing in artist development. Our A&R prioritizes music and artists over data. I am so happy to partner with an independent company whose values, philosophies, strategies, and resourcefulness mirror our own. Together we will be an even great resource for independent artists. Our first goal has always been and will always be to allow artists to be artists, supported by a passionate and creative team where the artist always comes first.”

Glen Barros, Managing Partner of Exceleration says, “Our investment in +1 underscores one primary way in which Exceleration serves the independent music community. Jonny has done a remarkable job of creating a cutting-edge label. We believe that, with our added human and financial resources, he will have the ability to take the label to the next level and beyond—way beyond! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this partnership.”