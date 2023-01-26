John Mayer Announces North American Solo Acoustic Tour For Spring 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – John Mayer has announced a groundbreaking solo acoustic tour for Spring 2023. The solo stint features solo performances by Mayer, leaning on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar.

The tour, produced by Live Nation kicks off Saturday (March 11) in Newark, NJ, and ends Friday (April 14) in Los Angeles.

Fans can look forward to acoustic stripped-down versions of Mayer’s hits such as “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” and of course, “Your Body is a Wonderland,” among others. Singer/songwriters Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a special guest (TBA) will provide support.

Ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday (February 1) and general on-sale is Friday (February 3). In addition to the on-sale, two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour with all proceeds going to the “Back To You Fund”, which has supported several charities including Mayer’s Heart & Armor Foundation and other programs supporting at-risk youth and homeless.

SPRING 2023 TOUR DATES:

Saturday, March 11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Monday, March 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

Wednesday, March 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, March 18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Monday, March 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, March 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Friday, March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, March 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Wednesday, March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL United Center

Saturday, April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Monday, April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wednesday, April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Thursday, April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Saturday, April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Monday, April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Tuesday, April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum