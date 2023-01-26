John Mayer Announces North American Solo Acoustic Tour For Spring 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – John Mayer has announced a groundbreaking solo acoustic tour for Spring 2023. The solo stint features solo performances by Mayer, leaning on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar.
The tour, produced by Live Nation kicks off Saturday (March 11) in Newark, NJ, and ends Friday (April 14) in Los Angeles.
Fans can look forward to acoustic stripped-down versions of Mayer’s hits such as “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” and of course, “Your Body is a Wonderland,” among others. Singer/songwriters Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a special guest (TBA) will provide support.
Ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday (February 1) and general on-sale is Friday (February 3). In addition to the on-sale, two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour with all proceeds going to the “Back To You Fund”, which has supported several charities including Mayer’s Heart & Armor Foundation and other programs supporting at-risk youth and homeless.
SPRING 2023 TOUR DATES:
Saturday, March 11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Monday, March 13 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wednesday, March 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, March 18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Monday, March 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, March 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Friday, March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, March 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Monday, March 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Wednesday, March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL United Center
Saturday, April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Monday, April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wednesday, April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Thursday, April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
Saturday, April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Monday, April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Tuesday, April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum