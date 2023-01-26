Black Box Music Co-Founder Named President of Vector Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Vector Management announced the acquisition of Black Box Music—one of Canada’s top independent record labels and artist management companies, and the appointment of Black Box co-founder Jason Murray as President.

In his new role, Murray will operations and new business at Vector and, along with Vector Founder Ken Levitan, revealed that his first singing is country-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Charley Crockett, whose latest album, The Man From Waco, ranked #2 on Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums of 2022.

Murray’s past experience includes fostering the career of the rock band Glorious Sons, as well as JUNO Award winner JJ Wilde, and singer-songwriter and producer Blanco Brown.

“I believe today, more so than ever before, artists need a management partner that fully understands all aspects of the music business,” says Murray. “Vector has been that company for decades, and we will continue to build on that ethos as we look forward.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Jason into the Vector team,” added Levitan. “His years of expertise and deep knowledge of this industry are excellent, and we can’t wait for the road ahead together.”

“We look forward to welcoming Jason to our great team here at Vector,” concluded Vector’s Jack Rovner. “His knowledge and leadership serve to further strengthen our management team and we couldn’t be happier to have him as part of the next chapter of Vector.”