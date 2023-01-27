Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry News Inside Out with Paul Mecurio
The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Adam Savage, Co-Host "Mythbusters," Host - "Tested.Com"

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Adam Savage, Co-Host “Mythbusters,” Host – “Tested.Com”

Paul Mecurio  Contact MePosted on
7 0

Science and television pioneer, Adam Savage, creator and co-host of “Mythbusters” joins “Inside Out” for a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into his life – how the ground-breaking show, “Mythbusters” came about and almost DIDN’T happen, why making a TV show is so hard at times, what has surprised him as a scientists over the years, challenges of raising kids, his exciting new projects on TV and the web, and much more.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now