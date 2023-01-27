The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Adam Savage, Co-Host “Mythbusters,” Host – “Tested.Com”

Science and television pioneer, Adam Savage, creator and co-host of “Mythbusters” joins “Inside Out” for a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into his life – how the ground-breaking show, “Mythbusters” came about and almost DIDN’T happen, why making a TV show is so hard at times, what has surprised him as a scientists over the years, challenges of raising kids, his exciting new projects on TV and the web, and much more.