Jay Leno Suffers Multiple Broken Bones In A Motorcycle Accident

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — After suffering serious burns in a car fire last November, comedian and former late-night television host Jay Leno revealed that he suffered multiple broken bones after he was involved in a motorcycle accident last week.

Leno revealed the details of the accident in an interview with the Las Vegas Journal-Review’s John Katsilometes, stating that he crashed his 1940 Indian motorcycle in a parking lot on January 17th.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike,” Leno told Katsilometes, adding, “The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

According to Leno, he suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and cracked both of his kneecaps.

Leno went on to say that he didn’t say anything about the accident previously due to the press attention his burns received in November.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno noted. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

Leno has been preparing a return to Las Vegas this Spring and is scheduled to perform at the Encore Theater at the Wynn on March 31st.