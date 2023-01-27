Ra-Fael Blanco Named SVP Of Media Relations and Communications At SRG-ILS Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran media executive Ra-Fael Blanco has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Media Relations and Communications at the UMG/Virgin Music’s SRG-ILS Group.

In his elevated role, Blanco will continue to oversee Public Relations for the label’s client roster which includes Chaka Khan, Brian McKnight, Erica Campbell, MaryMary, The Walls Group, UB40, Angie Stone, Raheem DeVaughn, Kenny Lattimore, and J. Brown, among others.

With more than two decades in the industry, Ra-Fael’s past gigs include roles at Rip-It Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, LaFace Records, MTV Networks and Nickelodeon/Noggin/The-N.

He also launched his 2R’s Entertainment & Media PR, a Division of The Blanco Agency.

In his new post, Blanco will continue to report to General Manager, Michael Cusanelli and Founder/CEO Claude Villani.