Elton John’s Auckland Concert Canceled Due To Dangerous Weather

AUCKLAND, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers were forced to cancel a concert by Sir Elton John at the last minute, as torrential wind and rains impacted Auckland on Friday.

On Friday, shortly before the show was scheduled to begin, promoter Frontier Touring announced: “Due to unsafe weather conditions, tonight’s @eltonofficial concert for Friday 27 January will not be proceeding. The team is assessing things and will keep everyone across with further updates here. Thank you for your understanding.”

In a Twitter post Auckland’s Emergency Management said the northern, northwestern and western parts of the city were affected by significant flooding, with conditions expected to worsen.

The concert, at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, is part of John’s multi-year farewell tour and the stadium was anticipating about 40,000 fans for the show, according to local media reports.

Some of those fans expressed frustration at the late cancellation.

“Can’t believe this Mt Smart, absolutely disgusting what you guys have done – you said the show will go on rain or shine. Weather was predicted to be this bad yet people still showed up driving hours to get here, flying to Auckland and more. You could have easily cancelled this morning instead of 15 bloody minutes before – absolutely atrocious from you guys and an avid fan of Mt Smart – I will never come again,” one fan, Abbie Eliza shared via social media after the cancellation.