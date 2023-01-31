ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons And Elvis Costello & The Imposters Lead The Lineup For The Musician Treatment Foundation Benefit Concert At Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rock royalty including Elvis Costello and ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons are teaming up with Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for a benefit concert to support the Musician Treatment Foundation.

The concert, which is set for Sunday, March 12 at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, will feature Costello and Gibbons, along with an all-star roster that includes Jerry Douglas, Bill Evans, Keith Carlock, Darryl Jones, Charlie Sexton, and Mike Seal.

The benefit show will help to raise funds to support the Musician Treatment Foundation (MTF), which recently expanded its scope to provide assistance to professional musicians with upper limb injuries across the country.

Founded in 2017 by orthopedic surgeon Dr. O. Alton Barron, the non-profit MTF helps provide free surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic care to financially challenged professional musicians.

Since its launch, the MTF has assisted hundreds of professional musicians and provided more than $2 million worth of medical care through its national network of physicians.

MTF is overseen by a 15-member board of directors, including Elvis Costello and Diana Krall.

“This amazing gathering of musical talent at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is a celebration and continuation of our mission to help musicians at home and on tour in Nashville. We are awed by their artistry and humbled by their support for our work to Keep the Music Playing. March 12th will be a remarkable concert not to be missed” Dr. Barron said.

“Elvis Costello is a friend and founding Board member who performed our first benefit concert in 2017 and our 5-year anniversary benefit in December. Billy F Gibbons recently supported by donating a specially signed guitar to our live auction. Bill Evans is a long-time supporter who has performed at MTF benefits in Austin and New York.” Emphasizing the impact of their support Dr. Barron expressed: “Our cumulative gratitude is for the profound life-changing, career-preserving help we have delivered to hundreds of needful professional musicians who have often been brought to tears through our help.”

General Admission tickets to the Sunday, March 12, 2023, live performance will go on sale this Friday, February 3rd 10am CST through Brooklyn Bowl Nashville at ECandBFGandFriends.

To reserve a Benefactor VIP seat, box, or bistro table please go to MTF Nashville Concert. Learn more about MTF and its events at www.mtfusa.org and by subscribing to our newsletter.