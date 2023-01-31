ASM Global To Manage Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global has formed a partnership with Wake Forest University to take on the management and operation of the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The 14,407-seat multi-purpose arena is located on the campus of Wake Forest University and currently serves as home to Wake University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

“ASM’s best-in-class arena and event management expertise is already helping us advance on our goal of providing the ‘Best Fan Experience in North Carolina,’” said Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie. “We are confident that their entertainment industry connections and reputation will help expand both the quantity and variety of concerts and special events to better serve the citizens of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County while attracting visitors from all over the region and country.”

As part of their deal with Wake Forest, ASM Global will provide facility operations, staffing, event-booking and production services for the arena, as well as Truist Field, and David F. Couch Ballpark.

Additionally, ASM Global will manage and host special events, including private bookings for weddings, reunions, business meetings at Wake Forest’s Truist Field, McCreary Tower, Bridger Field House, David F. Couch Ballpark and the Indoor Tennis Center.

The deal with ASM will bring to an end LJVM’s collaboration with Greensboro Coliseum, which has been handling booking since Wake University acquired the facility from the City of Winston-Salem in 2013.

“We appreciate our long-time partners at the Greensboro Coliseum, which has helped bring many memorable events to Winston-Salem,” said Currie. “Boosting the Triad will continue to be a top collaborative priority for all of us.”

ASM Global’s team at LJVM will be led by facilities veteran Brandon Berry, who has been named as General Manager and who began his new role at the coliseum in September.

Upcoming events at the coliseum nearly sold-out Billy Strings concerts March 3-4, the return of the Harlem Globetrotters on April 15 and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live April 29-30.