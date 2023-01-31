The Blues Foundation Announces The Winners Of The 2023 International Blues Challenge

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Blues Foundation announced the winners of this year’s International Blues Challenge finals, which took place January 28th at Memphis’ historic Orpheum Theatre.

Mathias Lattin, representing the Houston Blues Society, took home top honors in the Band Division, as well as the Gibson Guitar Award for Best Band Guitarist.

Frank Sultana from the Sydney Blues Society, claimed the prize for the in the Solo/Duo Division and Adam Karch of the Montreal Blues Society, won the Memphis Cigar Box Guitar Award.

Brian Peters of Deuce ‘n a Quarter (Columbus Blues Alliance), was recognized with the Lee Oskar Harmonica Award for the Best Harmonica Player and The Sugar Thieves Duo (Phoenix Blues Society), took second place in the solo/duo division.

The award for the Best Self-produced CD was Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal for their album, Green Light.

“We’re super excited to be back with our blues community on Beale Street. All of the bands were awesome and winners in their own right to be here!! Looking forward to 2024! Save the dates January 16-20, 2024,” said Interim President and CEO, Kimberly Horton.

COMPLETE LIST OF INTERNATIONAL BLUES CHALLENGE’S 2023 WINNERS

BAND DIVISION

Winner – Mathias Lattin (Houston Blues Society)

2nd Place Band – The Cinelli Brothers (UK Blues Federation)

3rd Place Band – Dick Earl’s Electric Witness (Las Vegas Blues Society)

SOLO/DUO DIVISION

Winner – Frank Sultana (Sydney Blues Society)

2nd Place – The Sugar Thieves Duo (Phoenix Blues Society)

GIBSON GUITAR AWARD (BEST BAND GUITARIST)

Matthias Lattin (Houston Blues Society)

MEMPHIS CIGAR BOX GUITAR AWARD (BEST SOLO/DUO GUITARIST)

Adam Karch (Montreal Blues Society)

LEE OSKAR HARMONICA AWARD (BEST HARMONICA PLAYER)

Brian Peters of Deuce ‘n a Quarter (Columbus Blues Alliance)

BEST SELF-PRODUCED CD

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal for their album, Green Light..