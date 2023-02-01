Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Geoff Warburton Signs With Big Machine Music and Range Media Partners

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — HYBE America’s Big Machine Music and Range Media Partners announced the signing of Grammy-nominated songwriter Geoff Warburton to an exclusive songwriting deal and a joint music publishing agreement.

Warburton, who is based in Toronto, is a principal collaborator with Shawn Mendes’ having co-written 26 of his songs including No. 1 hit “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” and GRAMMY Awards Song of the Year nominee “In My Blood.”

He’s also penned hits for artists such as Machine Gun Kelly (“Love Race”), Keith Urban (“Polaroid”) and Jake Owen (“Best Thing Since Backroads”) among others.

“Geoff is an elite songwriting talent and the perfect complement to our well-established team in Nashville and what we have been building within our LA office this past year,” said BMM’s General Manager Mike Molinar. “We are so grateful to work with him alongside Sam Drake and our friends at Range.”

“Working with Geoff over the last five years has been one of the greatest privileges of my career thus far,” added Range’s VP of A&R and Publishing Sam Drake. “His talent and dedication is so inspiring to myself and everyone at Range and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Big Machine Music on what will be an amazing new chapter.”