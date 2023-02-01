Linda Ronstadt Sees A Boost In Streams Following ‘Last Of Us’ Sync

(CelebrityAccess) — Spotify revealed that streams of Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” spike by more than %4900 after it was featured in HBO’s latest series “The Last of Us” on Sunday night.

However, Ronstadt won’t directly benefit from the sync placement as she sold her catalog and other music rights to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group in March 2021.

“She’s not unhappy about it, believe me. We sold her catalog. The last four or five years have been a complete tsunami of buyouts like this,” her manager and longtime producer John Boylan told Billboard Magazine.

The bump in streaming follows other high profile sync placements that have renewed interest in old music. In 2022, Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” got a major boost after it was featured in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” The show also helped to propel Kate Bush’s Running Up the Hill back up the charts from the same season.