The Ambassador Theatre Group Announces The Opening Date For The Espee In Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Ambassador Theatre Group announced the debut of The Espee, a fully refurbished boutique amphitheater and event venue located in downtown San Antonio.

The venue, which is located in San Antonio’s historic St. Paul Square entertainment district, features a capacity of 3,175 fans.

“The Espee is the perfect addition to San Antonio’s growing entertainment landscape–from venues and musical performances to community gatherings and everything in between,” said Emily Smith, ATG General Manager. “This unique, beautiful and historic space will bring even more creative experiences to San Antonio for the entire community to enjoy.”

The venue’s name, Espee, pays homage to the property’s historical use as San Antonio’s first train station, part of the Southern Pacific line.

Upgrades made throughout the venue include: enhanced in-house sound and lighting, renovated artist accommodations, and a tour production office, as well as satellite bar areas throughout the property, enhanced landscaping, and refreshed restroom facilities.

The venue will host a grand opening event, the All Aboard at The Espee festival, on March 4th. The daylong festival will feature a diverse lineup of live music entertainment and more to celebrate the re-arrival of this historic downtown venue.