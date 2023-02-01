Blue Moon Marquee Win Entertainer Of The Year At The 26th Maple Blues Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — British-Columbia-based blues duo Blue Moon Marquee (A.W. Cardinal and Jasmine Collette) took top honors at the 26th annual Maple Blues Awards, taking home awards for Acoustic Act of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year for ‘Scream, Holler, Howl’, Songwriter of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Ottawa’s Angelique Francis earned two awards for New Artist of the Year, and Bassist of the Year, while Matt Andersen and Suzie Vinnick won the awards for male and female vocalist of the year, respectively.

Long-time blues DJ Patrick Monaghan of Ontario was presented with the Blues Booster of the Year award, honoring his 40+ years of promoting and sharing Canadian blues music and veteran Canadian recording artist Harrison Kennedy was presented with the Blues With A Feeling lifetime achievement award.

The awards took place in front of a standing room only crowd at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre Theatre and the night included performances by Meghan Parnell and Dave Barnes of Bywater Call, Kevin Harvey and Neil Elsmore of Durham County Poets, AV (Ann Vriend), Blue Moon Marquee, and Paul Reddick with Kyle Ferguson. All of the performers were backed by house band and The Maple Blues Band who have recently signed with Cordova Bay.

The 26th annual Maple Blues Awards were hosted by Quisha Wint, who also provided the final performance of the night.

Maple Blues Award Winners 2023

Male Vocalist of the Year

Matt Andersen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Suzie Vinnick

Drummer of the Year

Jim Casson

Keyboard Player of the Year

Jesse O’Brien

New Artist of the Year

Angelique Francis

Blues Booster of the Year

Patrick Monaghan

Acoustic Act of the Year

Blue Moon Marquee

Electric Act of the Year

Colin James

Harmonica Player of the Year

Steve Marinner

Horn Player of the Year

Alison Young

Guitarist of the Year

Sue Foley

Bassist of the Year

Angelique Francis

B.B. King International Artist of the Year

Mavis Staples

Recording/Producer of the Year

Blue Moon Marquee

Blues With A Feeling (lifetime achievement)

Harrison Kennedy