Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Willie Nelson Among The 2023 Nominees For The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation revealed the nominees for the class of 2023, including Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Willie Nelson and Warren Zevon, among others.

The list of nominees for 2023 also includes rock legends Iron Maiden, The White Stripes, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest and The Spinners.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

To be eligible for induction, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording 25 years before the date of their nomination.

Eight out of the fourteen announced nominees appeared on the ballot for the first time this year, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

2023 marks the first year that both the White Stripes and Missy Elliott were eligible for inclusion.

The nominees will be voted on by an international selection of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry who will consider an artist or band’s impact on other artists, the length and breadth of their career and the scope of their body of work. Other factors include innovation, style, and technique, the Rock Hall said.

Additionally, fans will have input into the voting process well and can cast fan ballots through April 28th at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Museum in Cleveland. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2023 Inductees.