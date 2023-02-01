Michael Rennie Named Territorial Agent For The Western U.S. At BiCoastal Productions

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — National booking agency, BiCoastal Productions of industry veteran Michael Rennie as its new territorial agent to the Western United States.

Rennie joins BiCoastal after 19 years at Poway OnStage, where, for the last 19 years he served as President and CEO, overseeing the Professional Performance Series, Summer Concert Series and Arts in Education Series at the 800-seat Poway Center for the Performing Arts.

Previously, Rennie was the Public Relations Director of the Arizona Theatre Company, and the Associate Marketing Director of the Old Globe Theater.

He attended the University of Florida and lives in San Diego with his wife Kristy and their two rescue cats.

Along with his work at Poway OnStage, Rennie is an active California Presenters board member.

“Throughout my entire career as a presenter, my favorite role as a presenter has been playing ‘hype man’ for everyone I booked,” says Michael Rennie. “Getting people excited about amazing performers has always been my passion. Having booked so many of BiCoastal’s roster artists into Poway through the years, I have always been a fan of the roster! I am very excited to join this growing team and work with these passionate artists.”

“Michael and I have enjoyed a thriving working-relationship (and friendship) for almost 9 years. I know the West Coast presenters will swiftly embrace him and benefit from his own presenting and industry-leadership experience,” added BiCoastal President Jack Forman.

Forman, who previously served as BiCoastal’s longtime Western US Agent, will transition away from day-to-day responsibilities for the region and collaborate with Rennie during his first year while remaining active in key projects, BiCoastal said.