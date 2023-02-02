Quinn XCII Announces The North American Leg Of The People’s Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the release of his latest album, The People’s Champ, singer and songwriter Quinn XCII shared the details of his upcoming North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour hits the road at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on May 5th and concludes at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit, Michigan, on June 17th.

The tour includes plays in major markets such as Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta and will feature A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf as special guests.

“Even five records in, I feel like I still have to fight for my stripes and prove myself. My career, to me, has always felt like an underdog story, so even though the deeper message of the album is to be yourself, I thought ‘The People’s Champ’ was a fitting double entendre that could also represent my view of where I currently stand in the music industry,” said Quinn XCII.

“THE PEOPLE’S TOUR” NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

May 5th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 6th New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

May 9th Washington, DC Echostage

May 11th Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at The Mann

May 13th Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

May 14th Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 16th Miami, FL Oasis Wynwood

May 19th Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 20th Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

May 24th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

May 25th San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 26th Las Vegas, NV Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

May 30th Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

June 1st Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 3rd Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair

June 6th Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 8th Minneapolis, MN The Armory

June 9th Madison, WI The Sylvee

June 10th Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

June 11th Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

June 13th St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

June 14th Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 16th Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 17th Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill