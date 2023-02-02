Quinn XCII Announces The North American Leg Of The People’s Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the release of his latest album, The People’s Champ, singer and songwriter Quinn XCII shared the details of his upcoming North American tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour hits the road at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on May 5th and concludes at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit, Michigan, on June 17th.
The tour includes plays in major markets such as Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta and will feature A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf as special guests.
“Even five records in, I feel like I still have to fight for my stripes and prove myself. My career, to me, has always felt like an underdog story, so even though the deeper message of the album is to be yourself, I thought ‘The People’s Champ’ was a fitting double entendre that could also represent my view of where I currently stand in the music industry,” said Quinn XCII.
“THE PEOPLE’S TOUR” NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
May 5th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 6th New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
May 9th Washington, DC Echostage
May 11th Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at The Mann
May 13th Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
May 14th Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 16th Miami, FL Oasis Wynwood
May 19th Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 20th Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
May 24th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
May 25th San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 26th Las Vegas, NV Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
May 30th Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
June 1st Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 3rd Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair
June 6th Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 8th Minneapolis, MN The Armory
June 9th Madison, WI The Sylvee
June 10th Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
June 11th Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!
June 13th St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
June 14th Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 16th Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 17th Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill