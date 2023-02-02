Live Nation Hires Dan Wall, One Of The Nation’s Leading Antitrust Attorneys Executive Vice President For Corporate And Regulatory Affairs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As Live Nation faces increasing regulatory scrutiny, the company announced the hire of veteran attorney Dan Wall, who joins the company as Executive Vice President for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.

According to Live Nation, Wall’s new role at the company will allow him to continue to provide strategic counsel to the company after previously providing guidance as lead outside counsel while a partner at global law firm Latham & Watkins.

Wall retired from Latham & Watkins earlier this week.

Wall is a noted anti-trust litigator, and he has represented a wide range of clients during anti-trust litigation and merger reviews. He has litigated more than 100 antitrust cases and argued more than 50 anti-trust appeals, including in front of the United States Supreme Court.

“Live Nation has been a special client to me, so about three years ago I floated the idea of this continuing relationship,” said Wall. “I am grateful to Michael and Joe for allowing me to continue our work together and I am excited by the challenge.”

“Dan has been a trusted advisor and partner and he will no doubt continue to be a valuable asset to the team,” said Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer, Live Nation Entertainment.