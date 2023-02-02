Robert Cray, Tommy Castro And Ana Popvic Lead The Lineup For The 2023 Tampa Bay Blues Festival

TAMPA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Tampa Bay Blues Festival announced that the event returns to the waterfront at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, Florida from April 14-16, 2023.

The fest features three days of music with a lineup that includes Robert Cray, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Ana Popovic, Larry McCray, Colin James, Tower of Power, Tab Benoit, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Chris Cain, Dawn Tyler Watson, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Mr. Sipp, Vanessa Collier, Jimmy Carpenter, and JT Lauritsen.

Additionally, the 2023 edition of the festival will kick off with a concert at the historic Palladium Theater with music from Tommy Castro & The Painkillers.

The kick-off concert begins at 8 p.m. and will include a full bar along with a variety of food options.

For the main festival, a VIP experience is available which includes front stage seating with custom sound mix, free beers, wines and beverages, a complimentary meal from from one of three different restaurants, air-conditioned restrooms, waterfront shade tents, champagne & mimosas on Sunday, free fire baked pizzas, and a hotel discount. (while they last).