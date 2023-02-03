Andrew Travis Named CEO Of AXS Australia

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — As the Australian live events industry prepares for what may be one of the busiest summers on record, AEG’s AXS ticketing platform announce the hire of Andrew Travis as Chief Executive Officer of AXS Australia as the company expands its footprint in the region.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at AXS and to have been given the opportunity to lead this exciting expansion into the Australia and NZ market. I look forward to super serving venues to optimize their ticketing operations and drive improved customer outcomes and satisfaction,” Travis said of his new role at AXS.

A veteran of the sports, events and venue management world, Travis most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Melbourne & Olympic Parks (M&OP) precinct. At M&OP, he oversaw the development and operation of the facility, which hosts the Grand Slam major event, the Australian Open.

He also oversaw venues including Rod Laver Arena, AAMI Park, where he led the client team overseeing its $268m construction), John Cain Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and more.

“We are thrilled to have Andrew lead AXS’ entry into the vibrant Australian and New Zealand live event market,” says Los Angeles-based AXS chief executive Bryan Perez. “His extensive experience as an industry leader in sports and entertainment venues gives him a keen insight into their goals and ambitions and the challenges they’ve had realizing them. He is the right person to help AXS address those challenges in a new and innovative way to the benefit of fans, artists and team throughout the region.”