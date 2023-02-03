Nickelback, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban Lead The Lineup For Boots & Hearts 2023

ORO-MEDONTE, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Republic Live, producers of the Boots & Hearts music festival revealed the lineup ahead of the vent’s return, with headliners Nickelback, Keith Urban, and Tim McGraw leading the charge.

Set for August 10-13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Boots & Hearts will feature multiple stages of music that includes festival first-timers Big Wreck and JJ Wilde who will help to bring some rock to the festival that’s previously been best known for country music.

“Since starting the festival in 2012, we’ve focused on delivering a premium festival experience and offering once in a lifetime moments,” says Eva Dunford, Founding Partner, Republic Live. This year, we are expanding on the musical experience to ensure there is something for everyone. A day trip to see the hottest acts in country and rock or a weekend of nostalgia with Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Nickelback. I believe there’s a genuine love affair with country and rock. We’re thrilled to host Nickelback’s only Ontario performance date and celebrate such a special moment with the global superstars.”

Other main stage performers announced for 2023 include Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Travis Denning, Tyler Joe Miller, Breland, Blanco Brown, Kylie Morgan, Adam Doleac, Seaforth, Ashland Craft, Devon Cole, Tim & The Glory Boys, Teigen Gayse, Alli Walker, Dan Davidson, Manny Blu, YA’BOYZ, Graham Scott Fleming, Matt Lang, Raquel Cole and Parker Gray, among others.

“We’re so excited to welcome more than half of our 2023 roster to the Boots Fam for the first time,” shares Brooke Dunford, Talent Buyer, Republic Live. “Over the last few years many new and incredible artists have built their fan base by connecting with fans at home, while concentrating on writing music and creating. With more music than ever ready for the main stage, artists have exploded on the scene becoming new fan favorites like Bailey Zimmerman and breakout artists and we can’t wait to celebrate their Boots & Hearts debuts.”