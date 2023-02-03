Steven Van Zandt Signs A Publishing And Catalog Deal With Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and producer Stevie Van Zandt has formed an extensive new partnership with Primary Wave Music that will see the indie music publisher manage his music publishing and recorded music catalogs, as well as a portion of his name and likeness rights.

The terms of the deal will also see Primary Wave take a stake in producer royalties from Van Zandt’s classic work with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The deal also encompasses his band member and producer royalties from his long tenure with Bruce Springsteen on albums such as The River and Born In The U.S.A., as well as songs like “Hungry Heart,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” and more.

Under the terms of the agreement, Van Zandt will also have access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, including digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film & TV production.

“Couldn’t be more excited to explore this partnership with Larry and Primary Wave,” says Van Zandt. “They have an incredible track record for being creative and proactive. Looking forward to seeing what kind of fun we can have with these songs I’m still really proud of.”

“Stevie’s legendary career speaks for itself,” said Samantha Rhulen, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs at Primary Wave Music. She goes on, “His talent as a songwriter and producer is renowned. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join the Primary Wave family and our team is ready to dig in to this incredible catalog.”

Primary Wave noted that the deal was valued at millions of dollars but did not provide specifics on the financial transaction.