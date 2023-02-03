Former Rock Icon And Convicted Pedophile Gary Glitter Released From Prison

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Disgraced former rock icon Gary Glitter was released from prison in the UK on Friday after serving just half of his sentence for sexually abusing multiple children.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, went to prison in 2015 after he was convicted of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.

According to the BBC, Glitter was released on Friday from a low security prison automatically after serving half of the term of his fixed sentence.

Glitter rose to fame in the glam rock scene of the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as “Rock and Roll Part 2” and “Do You Wanna Touch Me” but was first arrested in 1997 after a computer repair technician discovered thousands of images of child pornography on Glitter’s computer.

Glitter was sentenced to four months in prison and placed on the sex offender registry but cleared of additional allegations that he was alleged to have raped a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s.

After his release in 2000, he avoided infamy in his home country by relocating to Southeast Asia. While living in Vietnam, he was arrested and accused of having sex with two underage girls, but the charges were later dropped, even though Glitter admitted to sharing a bed with an eleven-year-old girl.

A year later, he was tried and convicted by Vietnamese authorities of committing obscene acts with two girls, aged 10 and 11, and sentenced to three years in prison.

After his release, he was refused entry by multiple countries and returned to the UK, where he announced plans to resume his music career.

“I have an incomplete album that I want to finish. I have been thinking about the plan during my days in jail. I have sung rock ‘n’ roll for 40 years. After jail, I will continue to rock ‘n’ roll,” he told the Daily Telegraph shortly after his return.

However, his musical resurrection failed to materialize and in 2012, he was arrested as part of Operation Yewtree, a wide-ranging investigation into allegations of sexual assault by figures in the British entertainment industry prompted by revelations about noted television presenter Jimmy Savile.

Glitter was accused of seven counts of indecent assault, one count of attempted rape, and two other sexual offences against three girls between 1975 and 1980, including the rape of multiple girls in their early teens in his dressing room after concerts and attempting to rape a 10 year old girl in 1975 after creeping into her bed.

In 2015, Following a trial, Glitter was sentenced to 16 years in prison with the judge overseeing the case describing his behavior as “appalling” and noting that it was “difficult to overstate the depravity of this dreadful behavior,” according to a contemporary report by the BBC.