Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Reunites After 20 Years With 2023 ‘Summer of Green Tour’

STATELINE, NV (CelebrityAccess) – After a 20-year hiatus, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade has announced its return with a 41-date Summer of Green Tour for 2023. The tour kicks off Wednesday, May 17 in Stateline, NV, and will be the band’s first appearance since the Summer of 2003.

The tour runs coast to coast hitting 41 cities with several festival appearances including the Summer Camp Music Festival, the Mountain Music Festival, the Peach Music Festival, and the Riverbend Music Festival.

Featuring Les Claypool (bass), Sean Lennon (guitar), Harry Waters (keys), Paulo Baldi (drums), Mike Dillon (percussion), and Skerik (horns), the set will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic tenth studio album Animals.

Some June performances will include a co-headlining set with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of the Talking Heads. Additional support throughout the tour includes Fishbone, Neal Francis, Budos Band, W.I.T.C.H., and Moon Duo.

Formed by Claypool in the summer of 2000 during a short break from Primus, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade made its debut appearance at the Mountain Aire Festival before embarking on several celebrated US tours. The band released two live albums in 2001, as well as a studio album Purple Onion in 2002.

“In an age of calibrated chaos, moral constipation, and conspiranoia, it is reassuring to know that certain frogs can and do fly. Let’s put it this way … I think, with Primus and without, I’ve played every music festival in the last ten years, except Lilith Fair,” he comments. “You could say I’m the guy who doesn’t fit in anywhere, but a little bit everywhere.” Claypool comments.

LES CLAYPOOL’S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE

Wednesday, May 17th – Stateline, NV – TBA venue ^

Friday, May 19th – Napa, CA – Blue Note Summer Sessions at TBA venue ^

Saturday, May, 20th – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium ^

Sunday, May 21st – San Diego, CA – Observatory North ^

Tuesday, May 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA venue ^

Wednesday, May 24th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ^

Friday, May 26th – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

Saturday, May 27th – Chillicothe, IL – Summer Camp Music Festival

Sunday, May 28th – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater ~

Tuesday, May 30th – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom ~

Wednesday, May 31st – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ~

Friday, June 2nd – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

Saturday, June 3rd – Oak Hill, WV – Mountain Music Festival

Sunday, June 4th – Chattanooga, TN – TBA venue

Tuesday, June 6th – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island *

Wednesday, June 7th – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium *

Friday, June 9th – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Saturday, June 10th – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

Sunday, June 11th – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium *

Tuesday, June 13th – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park *

Wednesday, June 14th – Austin, TX – The Moody Amphitheater *

Friday, June 16th – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

Saturday, June 17th – New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World *

Monday, June 19th – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre *

Tuesday, June 20th – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Thursday, June 22nd – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric %

Friday, June 23rd – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre ~

Saturday, June 24th – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre [In The Round] ~

Monday, June 26th – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater ~

Wednesday, June 28th – Portland, ME – State Theatre #

Thursday, June 29th – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

Saturday, July 1st – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival

Sunday, July 2nd – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed [Indoor] #

Monday, July 3rd – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre #

Friday, July 7th – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater +

Saturday, July 8th – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Live +

Sunday, July 9th – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge +

Tuesday, July 11th – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live +

Thursday, July 13th – San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn +

Friday, July 14th – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern +

Saturday, July 15th – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren +

* Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew

^ Fishbone

~ Neal Francis

# Budos Band

+ Moon Duo

% W.I.T.C.H.