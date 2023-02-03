Country Music Singer/Songwriter Jay Allen Signs Exclusive Booking Deal With APA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music singer/songwriter, Jay Allen has signed an exclusive booking deal with APA Nashville.

Allen has been featured on NBC’s The Voice, ABC World News, PeopleTV, and in People magazine. He was selected as The Highway “Find” on SiriusXM radio with the song “Sounds Good To Me.” He won the 2022 Favorite Competition Contestant on the Country Now Awards and was one of Music Mayhem Magazine’s 2023 Artists to Watch.

Allen began his rise to the mainstream after a video of him performing his song, “Blank Stares” on stage with his mother – who suffers from Alzheimer’s – went viral with over 500 million views on Facebook. His mother has since passed away, but Allen continues to tour the country as an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, and the song has raised over $100 million to help fight the disease.

“APA is excited to have Jay join our family. He has an incredible story-telling talent that immediately brought all of us at APA into his world,” says veteran agent, Jeff Hill. “We look forward to putting him on the road to share his music and see him rise to new levels.”

Allen shares, “APA has a long-standing reputation as an agency that artists know and trust and I’m so proud to be affiliated with them. I’ve been touring for years and I’m looking forward to taking it to the next level with Jeff and this awesome team.”