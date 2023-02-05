Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Ric Prado - CIA Black Ops Officer

Ric is spellbinding in this INSIDER account of the CIA from a lifelong Black Ops officer. Black Ops guys rarely talk about their work, or most importantly, are given a chance to. This is a FIRST! With agency approval Ric tells his whole career, explaining how he and others have guarded America’s safety from the shadows – highlighted by operations globally (Central America, Asia, Middle East), dealing with international terrorism and Communist regimes. Ric still trains our forces and law enforcement officials as well. A MUST listen!

