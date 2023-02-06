Grammys 2023: Complete Winners List and Full Recap

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah at Crypto.com arena, Beyoncé made history and the “big four” awards went to Samara Joy (Best New Artist), Lizzo (Record of the Year), Harry Styles (Album of the Year), and Bonnie Raitt (Song of the Year).

Beyoncé made history by becoming the most decorated Grammy artist in history – winning four of the nine categories for which she was nominated, bringing her total Grammy tally to 32. Taylor and Harry reunited, and Raitt beat out Swift, Lizzo, and Styles for Best Song Performance … What?

Check out a recap below of notable moments from “music’s biggest night.”

3:30 pm – The Grammy Premiere ceremony and party began and was streamed live on YouTube. The majority of the night’s awards were given out during this ceremony. The three-hour-long program was hosted by comedian Randy Rainbow and had performances by Samara Joy, Madison Cunningham, Arooj Aftab, and The Blind Boys of Alabama.

It’s notable to mention this is where Beyoncé won her first Grammy of the night for “Break My Soul”, taking home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

In addition, Viola Davis took home her statue for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording earning her the coveted EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). She is one of 18 who holds that honor.

Best Dressed: Taylor Swift – The “Anti-Hero” singer did not disappoint taking to the carpet in a dress the color of, you guessed it, Midnight. Earrings, hair, and that “red lip classic thing that you like” = Perfection.

That’s enough – let’s move on to the music.

8:06 pm – In a nod to the fact that Latin music has exploded in the past year, Bad Bunny opened the show with a Spanish-language performance medley of “El Apagon” and “Despues de la Playa.” Who else would open but the world’s most popular streaming artist?

8:13 pm – Grammy winner Brandi Carlile takes the stage with a performance of “Broken Horses,” which won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Carlile’s wife and two daughters introduced the singer in what was the best introduction of the night.

Could there be a more adorable #GRAMMYs performance intro? @brandicarlile’s family takes the stage to introduce their favorite artist. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SMn1oGhdJ5 — CBS (@CBS) February 6, 2023

8:21 pm – Styles picks up the first Grammy award of his career, winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. Ms. Swift certainly thought he deserved it.

Taylor Swift celebrating Harry Styles' win at the #GRAMMYs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/M3lv8xVMUy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023

8:36 pm – Bey picks up another statue for her song “Cuff It” (Best R&B Song), tying conductor Georg Solti to be the all-time Grammy award record holder.

8:51 pm – Motown! Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton take to the stage for a Motown tribute. Chris and Stevie on the same stage? Yes, please!

@ChrisStapleton @StevieWonder on stage … and together? – I will TAKE IT!!! PS … Ms. Shania – you tried honey but you fumbled the words when the camera went to you in the audience. A for Effort though! #Grammys2023 #Grammys2023live — CelebrityAccess (@CelebrityAccess) February 6, 2023

9:00 pm – Kim Petras makes history as the first transgender woman to win a Grammy for her Sam Smith collaboration “Unholy” (Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance).

9:05 pm – Lizzo performs “About Damn Time” and “Special.” EPIC … just like her.

9:19 pm – Styles, dressed head to toe in Christmas tinsel, I mean a sequined and fringed jumpsuit took to the stage for a performance of his No. 1 hit, “As It Was.” He played five shows in the ten days leading up to the Grammys and lost his earpiece at the beginning. It didn’t make for the best performance and the quirky spinning platform dance routine in the middle only worked in the music video. Take a rest Harry – you deserve one.

9:51 pm – A beautiful “In Memoriam” tribute featured performances by Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow, and Bonnie Raitt.

Watch Full In Memoriam Tribute Here

10:10 pm – Queen Bey becomes the most decorated Grammy winner of all time and makes history for her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for Renaissance – bringing her tally to 33.

10:15 pm – Mary J. takes the stage to perform the lead track from her album, Good Morning Gorgeous. She followed Beyonce but more than made up for it. It may be “Queen Bey” to many but to this writer, it should be “Queen Mary.”

10:25 pm – BEST IN SHOW – 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop performance. This ode to hip-hop medley featured dozens of music legends including Salt-n-Pepa Public Enemy, De La Soul, Big Boi, Grandmaster Flash, Busta Rhymes, Rakim, Run DMC, LL Cool J, and Method Man – to name just a few. AMAZING!! Hands down the best moment of the night.

10:45 pm – Adele accepts the award from her new BFF, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for “Easy on Me,” winning Best Solo Pop Performance and beating out Styles, Lizzo, Lacy, and more.

10:56 pm – Making his Grammy debut, Luke Combs arrived on stage for a performance of “Going, Going, Gone.” It was understated, respectful, and peaceful. Bravo.

11:09 pm – See Tweet Below.

11:16 pm – It was “About Damn Time” Lizzo was able to take the stage to pick up her trophy for Record of the Year. It was the fourth Grammy for her bookshelf and the only one in 2023. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house and you can tell she’s loved by her peers just as much as she’s loved by her fans.

Lizzo dedicates her award to the one and only “Purple One” – Prince. “When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music,” she says. “I was like, ‘I don’t care if my positivity bother you — what’s wrong with you?’ And this was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn’t mainstream at that point, and I felt very misunderstood. I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world a better place. And now I look around, and there’s all these songs about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling f*cking good! And I’m just so proud to be a part of it because, in a world that is a lot of darkness and a lot of shit, I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good, inherently.”

Here’s a Tweet from Consequence – because it’s funny and REAL.

*When it's 11:30 on the east coast and this shit isn't close to being over* #grammys pic.twitter.com/vuk2VrMjnX — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 6, 2023

11:35 pm – Steve Lacy, the TikTok sensation (with Thundercat behind him) took to the stage to perform his viral funky pop hit, “Bad Habit,” which earned him a total of 3 nods this year. K. Lamar, Machine Gun Kelly, Lizzo, Doja Cat, and have I mentioned Ms. Swift (yes, she was dancing AGAIN) could be seen singing along and dancing in the audience.

11:46 pm – Styles took the stage to accept his award for Album of the Year after Reina, his Sudbury, ON superfan announced his name. See his reaction in the picture and Lizzo recording his reaction. It IS Harry Styles’ house and we’re just living in it.

“I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone,” Styles said.

“This is really, really kind,” he added. “I’m so, so grateful. This just doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”

11:48 pm – DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and John Legend landed on the rooftop to close out the Grammy ceremony with DJ Khaled’s song “God Did.” The performance was hyped up and I feel it fell flat. It wasn’t Hova’s best verse and maybe with all of the talk, the expectation was higher. Alas, maybe the performance made me say, “and another one?”

QUOTE of the NIGHT:

“And I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music.” – Harry Styles

FUNNIEST TWEET of the NIGHT:

Videos of Taylor Swift dancing to Grammy performances. She’s still the biggest “fan” in the room. Go, Girl.

🚨| Taylor Swift stands out in a crowd as she dances along to Harry Styles’ performance at the #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/HI4dPA2HsH — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 6, 2023

Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/DpPctJb8g4 — Vulture (@vulture) February 6, 2023

Taylor Swift’s living her best “white man’s overbite” (H/T “When Harry Met Sally”) dance moment during Steve Lacy. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dquNfHzqYh — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) February 6, 2023

That’s a wrap!

Full List of Nominees and Winners

Song of the Year

Abcdefu – Sara Davis, Gayle, and Dave Pittenger, songwriters

About Damn Time – Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters

As It Was – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters

Bad Habit – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

Break My Soul – Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

Easy on Me – Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters

God Did – Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

The Heart Part 5 – Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

WINNER: Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

WINNER: Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA

Easy on Me – Adele

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock – Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

Winner: About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Harry Styles – As It Was

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus du Sol – Surrender

Best Rap Album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

WINNER: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Best Musica Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

WINNER: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

WINNER: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best R&B Song

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

WINNER: Beyoncé – Cuff It

Best Pop Vocal Album

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

WINNER: Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Best Music Video

Adele – Easy on Me

BTS – Yet to Come

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – Be Alive

WINNER: Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift – Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U

Best Musical Theater Album

Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change

WINNER: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical

‘Mr. Saturday Night’s Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best Folk Album

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

WINNER: Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious

WINNER: J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View

Best Americana Album

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow – Forever

Best Americana Performance

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

WINNER: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida

Flora Purim – If You Will

Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight

Grant Geissman – Blooz

Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy

WINNER: Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Producer of the Year, Classical

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

WINNER: Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

WINNER: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Jack Quartet – Bermel: Intonations

WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact

Best Classical Compendium

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds

WINNER: Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

WINNER: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life

Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation

Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets

Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances

Publiquartet – What Is American

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Best Choral Performance

WINNER: The Crossing – Born

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice

Best Orchestral Performance

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

WINNER: New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River – 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots

WINNER: Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Anne Wilson – My Jesus

Chris Tomlin – Always

Elevation Worship – Lion

WINNER: Maverick City Music – Breathe

TobyMac – Life After Death

Best Gospel Album

Doe – Clarity

Maranda Curtis – Die to Live

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe – So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future

Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – When I Pray

Erica Campbell – Positive

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett – Get Up

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man

WINNER: Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

WINNER: Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Eric Gales – Crown

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board

Best Bluegrass Album

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Country Song

WINNER: Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

WINNER: Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best Historical Album

Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942

WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman – Big Mess

WINNER: The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

They Might Be Giants – Book

Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Recording Package

Fann – Telos

Soporus – Divers

Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

Underoath – Voyeurist

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

WINNER: Rosalía – Motomami

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

WINNER: Masa Takumi – Sakura

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

WINNER: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

WINNER: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

WINNER: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

WINNER: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

WINNER: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

WINNER: Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

WINNER: Viola Davis – Finding Me

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: Alphabet Rockers – The Movement

Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts – Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

WINNER: Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage

WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy

WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty

WINNER: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On

John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana – Falling

WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana

WINNER: Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Paul Avgerinos – Joy

Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

WINNER: Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole – Let It Happen

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman – Main Titles

Kings Return – How Deep Is Your Love

WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple

Remy Le Boeuf – Minnesota, WI

Best Instrumental Composition

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk – Adolescence

Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

WINNER: Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists – Elvis

WINNER: Various Artists – Encanto

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story