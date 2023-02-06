Grammys 2023: Complete Winners List and Full Recap

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah at Crypto.com arena, Beyoncé made history and the “big four” awards went to Samara Joy (Best New Artist), Lizzo (Record of the Year), Harry Styles (Album of the Year), and Bonnie Raitt (Song of the Year).
Beyoncé made history by becoming the most decorated Grammy artist in history – winning four of the nine categories for which she was nominated, bringing her total Grammy tally to 32. Taylor and Harry reunited, and Raitt beat out Swift, Lizzo, and Styles for Best Song Performance … What?
Check out a recap below of notable moments from “music’s biggest night.”
3:30 pm – The Grammy Premiere ceremony and party began and was streamed live on YouTube. The majority of the night’s awards were given out during this ceremony. The three-hour-long program was hosted by comedian Randy Rainbow and had performances by Samara Joy, Madison Cunningham, Arooj Aftab, and The Blind Boys of Alabama.
It’s notable to mention this is where Beyoncé won her first Grammy of the night for “Break My Soul”, taking home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
In addition, Viola Davis took home her statue for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording earning her the coveted EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). She is one of 18 who holds that honor.
7:00 pm – The Red Carpet coverage begins! Can I just say this should have been called “Nipple Grammys?” So many low-cut, (if I turn to the left quickly, my nip is gonna pop out) dresses. I thought for sure Laverne Cox was going to show the world on the red carpet and there would be a new “Nipplegate” to talk about. See what I mean by the photos below. L-R: Laverne Cox, Ashley McBryde, Coco Austin, and Ice-T (Photos: Twitter)
Best Dressed: Taylor Swift – The “Anti-Hero” singer did not disappoint taking to the carpet in a dress the color of, you guessed it, Midnight. Earrings, hair, and that “red lip classic thing that you like” = Perfection.
Worst Cape: Lizzo – I’m not sure what look she was going for with that disastrous cape/coat/hiding place. on the red carpet. I believe it was for effect because when she took it off and showed her dress underneath, I for one was relieved. No. Just No.
Worst Dressed: Shania Twain – No derogatory comment needed. Just look at the picture – Mic Drop.
That’s enough – let’s move on to the music.
8:06 pm – In a nod to the fact that Latin music has exploded in the past year, Bad Bunny opened the show with a Spanish-language performance medley of “El Apagon” and “Despues de la Playa.” Who else would open but the world’s most popular streaming artist?
8:13 pm – Grammy winner Brandi Carlile takes the stage with a performance of “Broken Horses,” which won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Carlile’s wife and two daughters introduced the singer in what was the best introduction of the night.
8:21 pm – Styles picks up the first Grammy award of his career, winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. Ms. Swift certainly thought he deserved it.
8:36 pm – Bey picks up another statue for her song “Cuff It” (Best R&B Song), tying conductor Georg Solti to be the all-time Grammy award record holder.
8:51 pm – Motown! Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton take to the stage for a Motown tribute. Chris and Stevie on the same stage? Yes, please!
9:00 pm – Kim Petras makes history as the first transgender woman to win a Grammy for her Sam Smith collaboration “Unholy” (Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance).
9:05 pm – Lizzo performs “About Damn Time” and “Special.” EPIC … just like her.
9:19 pm – Styles, dressed head to toe in Christmas tinsel, I mean a sequined and fringed jumpsuit took to the stage for a performance of his No. 1 hit, “As It Was.” He played five shows in the ten days leading up to the Grammys and lost his earpiece at the beginning. It didn’t make for the best performance and the quirky spinning platform dance routine in the middle only worked in the music video. Take a rest Harry – you deserve one.
9:51 pm – A beautiful “In Memoriam” tribute featured performances by Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow, and Bonnie Raitt.
Watch Full In Memoriam Tribute Here
10:10 pm – Queen Bey becomes the most decorated Grammy winner of all time and makes history for her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for Renaissance – bringing her tally to 33.
10:15 pm – Mary J. takes the stage to perform the lead track from her album, Good Morning Gorgeous. She followed Beyonce but more than made up for it. It may be “Queen Bey” to many but to this writer, it should be “Queen Mary.”
10:25 pm – BEST IN SHOW – 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop performance. This ode to hip-hop medley featured dozens of music legends including Salt-n-Pepa Public Enemy, De La Soul, Big Boi, Grandmaster Flash, Busta Rhymes, Rakim, Run DMC, LL Cool J, and Method Man – to name just a few. AMAZING!! Hands down the best moment of the night.
10:45 pm – Adele accepts the award from her new BFF, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for “Easy on Me,” winning Best Solo Pop Performance and beating out Styles, Lizzo, Lacy, and more.
10:56 pm – Making his Grammy debut, Luke Combs arrived on stage for a performance of “Going, Going, Gone.” It was understated, respectful, and peaceful. Bravo.
#BonnieRaitt when they called her name. Biggest Song of the Year upset ever? #Grammys2023 #Grammys
11:16 pm – It was “About Damn Time” Lizzo was able to take the stage to pick up her trophy for Record of the Year. It was the fourth Grammy for her bookshelf and the only one in 2023. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house and you can tell she’s loved by her peers just as much as she’s loved by her fans.
Lizzo dedicates her award to the one and only “Purple One” – Prince. “When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music,” she says. “I was like, ‘I don’t care if my positivity bother you — what’s wrong with you?’ And this was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn’t mainstream at that point, and I felt very misunderstood. I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world a better place. And now I look around, and there’s all these songs about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling f*cking good! And I’m just so proud to be a part of it because, in a world that is a lot of darkness and a lot of shit, I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good, inherently.”
*When it's 11:30 on the east coast and this shit isn't close to being over* #grammys
11:35 pm – Steve Lacy, the TikTok sensation (with Thundercat behind him) took to the stage to perform his viral funky pop hit, “Bad Habit,” which earned him a total of 3 nods this year. K. Lamar, Machine Gun Kelly, Lizzo, Doja Cat, and have I mentioned Ms. Swift (yes, she was dancing AGAIN) could be seen singing along and dancing in the audience.
11:46 pm – Styles took the stage to accept his award for Album of the Year after Reina, his Sudbury, ON superfan announced his name. See his reaction in the picture and Lizzo recording his reaction. It IS Harry Styles’ house and we’re just living in it.
“I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone,” Styles said.
“This is really, really kind,” he added. “I’m so, so grateful. This just doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”
11:48 pm – DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and John Legend landed on the rooftop to close out the Grammy ceremony with DJ Khaled’s song “God Did.” The performance was hyped up and I feel it fell flat. It wasn’t Hova’s best verse and maybe with all of the talk, the expectation was higher. Alas, maybe the performance made me say, “and another one?”
QUOTE of the NIGHT:
“And I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music.” – Harry Styles
FUNNIEST TWEET of the NIGHT:
Videos of Taylor Swift dancing to Grammy performances. She’s still the biggest “fan” in the room. Go, Girl.
That’s a wrap!
Full List of Nominees and Winners
